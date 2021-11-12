J Arnold Wealth Management Co Raises Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 1,005.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

