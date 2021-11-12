Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.01. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $112.63. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

