Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

TREVF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 1,561,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,377. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREVF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

