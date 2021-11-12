ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. 196,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,458. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $36.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

