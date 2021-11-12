Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

