Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

RPID traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. 4,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,380. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

