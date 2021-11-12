Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.