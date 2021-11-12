BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSRTF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

