Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANDHF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

OTCMKTS:ANDHF remained flat at $$37.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

