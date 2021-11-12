Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PTRUF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,600. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

