Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,251. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

