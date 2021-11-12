BIDR Hits Market Cap of $15.78 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $28.45 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,276,918.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79438244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00070684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00097751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.87 or 0.07218690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,550.91 or 0.99278680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

