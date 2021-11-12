Klever (KLV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.82 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $171.01 million and $4.82 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,276,918.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79438244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00070684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00097751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,620.87 or 0.07218690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,550.91 or 0.99278680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

