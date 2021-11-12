J Arnold Wealth Management Co Sells 299 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 290.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of FDIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $92.72.

