Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 0.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 91.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period.

PSLV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. 15,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

