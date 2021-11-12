BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BNTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

