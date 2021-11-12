Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSE BUI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 53,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

