Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,058,000 after purchasing an additional 899,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 830,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

CARR stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

