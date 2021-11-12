Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 639,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,492,000 after buying an additional 87,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,151,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,532,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,850. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

