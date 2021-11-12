Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Invests $314,000 in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EAR traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,897. The company has a market cap of $280.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.