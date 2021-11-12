$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

CTBI traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $44.90. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,367. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

