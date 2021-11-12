Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $397,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,335,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,609,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $133.94. 144,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $135.48.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.