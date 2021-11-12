Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98,987 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $458,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $270,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

