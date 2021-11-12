Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 250,198 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,198 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Philip Morris International worth $512,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 359,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

