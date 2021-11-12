Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 176,058 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $811,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 134,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

