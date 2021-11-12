Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 633,169 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,169 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Cisco Systems worth $992,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

