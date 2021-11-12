Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Issues Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMPE stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

