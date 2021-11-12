iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

