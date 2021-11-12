Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.