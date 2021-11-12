GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.7% in the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 13,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

