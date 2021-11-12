GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 80 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASML by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $841.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.01 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $811.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

