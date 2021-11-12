Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Cut by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

NYSE DE opened at $356.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.28. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $246.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

