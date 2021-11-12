Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 103,828 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 542.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE:EL opened at $344.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

