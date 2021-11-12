Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 34,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,135. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,068.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

