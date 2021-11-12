Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.54. 11,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,674. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.