Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.980-$3.260 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.54. 11,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,674. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.