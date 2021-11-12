QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.480-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.01.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. 17,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.