Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 22,403 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. 3,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

