Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. 51,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,975. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

