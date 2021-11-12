Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,395 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,395 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,115,719. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

