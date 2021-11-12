$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.85. 113,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

