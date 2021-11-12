Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Amundi purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

