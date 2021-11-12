KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $70.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.84. 122,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

