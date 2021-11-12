Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,339.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

