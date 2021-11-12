Colony Family Offices LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

