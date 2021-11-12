Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,588 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,335,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after buying an additional 791,335 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 695,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.