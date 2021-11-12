Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $63,964.30 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $15.30 billion and approximately $234.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $63,964.30 or 1.00165757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00599239 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000142 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 239,132 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

