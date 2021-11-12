0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Reaches $24.87 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. 0Chain has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000872 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

