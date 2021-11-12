Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,029,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 54.4% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,952.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,843.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,665.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,860 shares of company stock valued at $489,595,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.