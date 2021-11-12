Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $467.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.54 and a twelve month high of $472.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.74 and a 200-day moving average of $437.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

