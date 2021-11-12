Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $185.87 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

